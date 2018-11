Winkler skaters will be taking part in the regional sectionals Nov, 3-4. Showcasing the top level skaters in Manitoba, the qualifier for national competitions will take place in Morden. Winkler Skating Club will have Hailey Penner in Juvenile Women Under 12, Daniela Heinrichs in Juvenile Women Under 14 and Madison Gerbrandt in Pre-Juvenile Women Under 13 (associate member).