Storm drop Scotia with late game winner

The Winkler Storm turned heavy pressure into good fortune Tuesday.

The Storm defeated Scotia United SC of the Manitoba Major Soccer League’s first division 2-0 in Winkler.

The home side kept the ball out of their goal long enough to allow Kevin Stein’s 82nd minute goal to be the one to put them ahead.

The first half was back and forth, with the best chance belonging to Scotia. A Scotia corner lingered in the penalty area before an attacker redirected it to the corner of Winkler’s goal.

Goalkeeper Cornelius Siemens launched for the save of the game, deflecting it wide minutes before half time.

“We would have felt a little bit down if that went in,” said Kevin Stein. “(Cornelius) had some great saves, and that one was at the top.”

After a quiet start to the second half, the Storm started building pressure and came close on a few through balls.

Their relentless pressure paid off when the ball deflected to Stein in front of goal. He made no mistake, burying it in the bottom right corner of the goal.

Stein said all that was going through his mind was “hit it right, just hit it right.”

After the goal, “happiness, pure happiness and excitement.”

Tobias Morach added a second goal five minutes later, securing the win and the three points.

“We’re pretty close with Steinbach,” said Stein. “They are our rivals in this league. It is great if we can stay on top of them.

The win draws the Storm level with Steinbach’s Hanover Kickers on 18 points. They are tied for fifth in the first division standings.

Next home action for the Storm is Tuesday, August 21, when they take on Rovers FC. Kickoff is moved up to 7 p.m., to ensure enough daylight in the later part of the season.