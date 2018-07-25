Kickers beat Storm in sibling rivalry

While the Winkler Storm battled the Hanover Kickers, a sibling rivalry added another chapter.

Storm captain Phil Unruh finally got to play soccer against his younger brother, Lukas, who moved to the Hanover area for work.

Both playing as defenders, it was the younger brother who came out on top. The Kickers defeated the Storm 1-0 in their Manitoba Major Soccer League division one matchup in Winkler.

“It felt good,” said Lukas. “Redemption for many, many fights in the basement in years past.”

The goal came just before the game reached the one-hour mark. Hanover’s Marvin Warkentin took a cross and buried it.

“They got a nice cross in,” said Phil. “The back man was open, and a good touch went in. Hard to do anything differently.”

Phil made it clear that the result wasn’t just his brother beating him.

“It was the team,” said Unruh. “One-on-one, I still have it I think.”

“We had one or two run-ins on the field, but not too much.”

Lukas felt that he outplayed Phil, especially given the way the game started.

“We started the game with only nine men for 15 minutes, so it was definitely defence first,” said Lukas.

Lukas and the Hanover back four got through the early pressure from the Storm, and did not concede for the full 90 minutes.

This was the second and final regular season matchup between the two. The first ended in a tie, but Lukas didn’t play.

While they may be done competing on the pitch this year, the sibling rivalry continues.

“We’re camping this weekend,” said Phil. “I’m going to get some redemption of my own this weekend. Bocce ball, spike ball, many things.”

“He’s a big talker,” said Lukas. “We’ll see what happens.”