Hurricanes fall to Vikings

The South Central Hurricanes in action against the Vikings, July 22. The Hurricanes lost 3-1. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)
Selina Steiger scored the lone goal as the South Central Hurricanes were defeated 3-1 by the Vikings, July 22. Next home action for the last place Hurricanes will be against the fourth place FCNW Titans, Aug. 1.
