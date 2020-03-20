Manitoba government declares state of emergency over COVID-19

Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Brian Pallister announced on Friday.

“Today, we are taking further decisive action,” Pallister said. “This puts us on an emergency footing and gives us a readiness that we need in these uncertain times.”

The state of emergency, which has also been called in B.C., New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan, will last for 30 days and will be re-evaluated at that time. Pallister called it a temporary measure during his remarks at the Manitoba Legislature on Friday.

“Understand that we do not enter into this lightly but this is part of our need to respond to ensure that we can continue to assist Manitobans in doing our part to protect the well-being of all of us here and all Canadians and global citizens,” Pallister said. “We respect the rights and freedoms of our citizens… however, we must continue to use every tool we have to flatten the curve here and do our part to protect all Manitobans.”

Pallister said the move by government on Friday only enshrines what he said all Manitobans have been doing by following the advice from experts.

“These measures will end as soon as possible and will only be used if absolutely required,” he said.

The declaration brings with it several orders, including a 50-person limit on gatherings. Furthermore, restaurants and bars are limited to either 50 people or 50% of their capacity, whichever is lower.

The province has also ordered the immediate shut down of all bingo and gaming centres along with immediate closures to wellness centres, gyms, fitness centres, athletic clubs and training facilities.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail shopping outlets must abide by social distancing requirements of one to two metres between shoppers.

Pallister went as far as to say Friday that if people are out and are seeing businesses ignoring the orders, they should take photos and publicly shame those establishments on social media.

“I encourage Manitobans, if you come across a situation where people are not observing the social distancing rules, I’d like you to go on the Internet and tell everybody not to shop there,” Pallister said. “Don’t go there. Don’t honour that kind of behaviour. In fact, it’s a dishonour. It’s unsafe.”

The province said they will consider fines and other penalties for those companies who defy the order.

Under Manitoba’s Public Health Act, individuals found guilty can face a fine of up to $50,000 or imprisonment for up to six months for each offence. For corporations, the fines increase by up to $500,000 per offence.

“A variety of what some would call draconian measures that will be necessary only if people are doing something they have not been doing,” Pallister said of the powers government will have, if need be.

The state of emergency comes as the province reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province for the second straight day.

Manitoba has seen 17 cases of the coronavirus so far, 16 of which can be linked to international travel. The investigation on the other case remains ongoing, but chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin curbed worry over it being a case of community transmission, saying the information he has, which he said he couldn’t share, leads him to believe it is not.

One person remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The province has now conducted 3,354 tests, an infection ratio of 0.48%

The province also took more preventative measures on Friday.

Surgery programs across the province will begin suspending non-urgent elective surgeries beginning on Monday.

“Hospitals across the province will continue with scheduled surgeries for cancer, trauma and other surgeries that cannot be delayed,” the province said in a release. “Time-sensitive orthopedic, obstetrical, gynecology and ophthalmology surgeries will also continue.”

Prescription renewals are being limited to a 30-day supply to ensure stockpiling of medicine doesn’t happen.

And over the next month, CancerCare Manitoba will be consolidating two of their cancer clinics into one location.

Services currently run out of Seven Oaks General Hospital will be moved to Victoria General Hospital.

Also, the province said they will continue to pour resources into Health Links as the demand increases. The telephone health information system took in a record 2,400 calls on Thursday but was able to reduce wait times to around an hour.

On Saturday, a new drive-thru testing facility will open at the now-vacated Manitoba Public Insurance centre on Bison Drive.

Meanwhile, an emotional Pallister urged people to think of others at the moment.

“We need to do our part to stay in contact, especially to friends and family who are vulnerable right now,” Pallister said. “I’d encourage each of you in the media and all of your viewers and listeners to think of others right now, to contact them. Make sure that they have a sense of being connected to you. Make sure that they’re able to be confident that they’re part of a world that isn’t just their room. Do this. This will be appreciated.

Pallister then thanked the public before offering a promise.

“We will beat this thing,” he said.

“Let’s be very clear here: we’re in this together. We need one another,” Pallister said. “Pick up the phone and call a friend, a family member, a neighbour. They might need assistance from you. They may just need to hear your voice. This is a time to support each other.”

