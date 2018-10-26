Zebra mussels a concern to water co-op

The Pembina Valley Water Co-op is hoping for a way to combat an invasive species.

Zebra Mussels are increasingly showing up in the Red River, diminishing flows on intakes at the Morris and Letellier plants.

CEO Greg Archibald said there are ways to address the problem, but first they need permission to do it.

Some have found using chlorine can remove the pests. But it is illegal to put chlorine into a natural body of water like the Red River.

Manitoba Hydro has earned exemptions for a few locations to protect their dams, and dicussions have been held with the province.

But for now PVWC has only one tool in their chest.

“We’ve been doing analysis for the last three years,” he said. “We bring in divers.”

Divers scrape the mussels off the intakes, and help give PVWC an idea of how bad things are.

In Morris, water is pumped from the Red River into a holding pond of 1,000 acre feet, roughly a year’s water supply. In that case they have been able to add chlorine to help the issue. “We found that’s been working okay for us,” he said.

The concern is very real for PVWC. Archibald said they’ve found them in other places besides the intakes in the river.

“We’ve also found them in the plant, a mile and a half from the river,” he said.

The Zebra Mussels generally adhere to metal components, and while the pipes are mostly plastic there is a concern that the mussels could build up inside. Archibald said they are planning to find a way to figure that out.

At this point they aren’t sure how big an impact the mussels are actually having.

“It hasn’t substantially restricted the flow,” he said. “It does look like it’s getting worse every year.”

Communities along the Red River such as Grand Forks and Fargo are dealing with the same issue.

For now sending divers down once a year will continue as they work with the provincial government to come up with a strategy.