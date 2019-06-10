Youth in Philanthropy host car smash

Published on: June 10, 2019 | Last Updated: June 10, 2019 11:04 PM EDT

The NPC Youth in Philanthropy hosted a car smash event June 8, giving students a chance to donate and work off some stress. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

It was a chance to deal with exam stress by picking up a sledge hammer and smashing something.
It was also a chance to make a few dollars for next year’s youth in philanthropy grants.
The Northland Parkway Collegiate Youth in Philanthropy group hosted a car smash event June 7.
“We’re fundraising for next year’s grants,” student Helen Niessen explained.
She said the idea to allow students to smash a vehicle with a sledge hammer ($1 for 30 seconds or $2 per minute) was one they all loved.
“It seems different and fun,” she said.
The fundraiser collected $43, but the experience was enjoyed by all who took part.
“It is fun,” Niessen said.

