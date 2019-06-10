Youth in Philanthropy host car smash

It was a chance to deal with exam stress by picking up a sledge hammer and smashing something.

It was also a chance to make a few dollars for next year’s youth in philanthropy grants.

The Northland Parkway Collegiate Youth in Philanthropy group hosted a car smash event June 7.

“We’re fundraising for next year’s grants,” student Helen Niessen explained.

She said the idea to allow students to smash a vehicle with a sledge hammer ($1 for 30 seconds or $2 per minute) was one they all loved.

“It seems different and fun,” she said.

The fundraiser collected $43, but the experience was enjoyed by all who took part.

“It is fun,” Niessen said.