YiP raises funds for Bunker and Salem

Ten students from the Winkler Elementary School’s Youth in Philanthropy group raised a total of $1,458.

Madhura Animalla, a Grade 6-8 Resource Specialty Teacher, said the money raised was split equally between The Bunker’s Food Truck Fund and Salem Home’s Abby Fund.

“It’s really cool that the youth themselves were the ones that initiated, coming forward with this donation,” Kevin Hildebrand, Executive Director of the Youth Ministry at The Bunker, said.

Hildebrand said the donation allows for summer students to be hired and run the food truck at different events. He also noted The Bunker tries to be as youth oriented as possible.

“The fact that the Youth in Philanthropy group here at the Winkler Elementary School contributed is wonderful,” Alana Thiessen, Volunteer Coordinator for Salem Home, said.

Thiessen said Abby is a way for people to interact with the residents at Salem.

“I think it is a cause that people can get behind because it is something they can see and experience together, and it’s not an intimidating thing,” Thiessen said. “The community support we have here in Winkler for Salem Home and the surrounding area is just phenomenal and impressive.”

Camrynn Beauchamp and Haley Reimer, both Grade 7 members of YiP explained The Bunker was chosen because some of their fellow students have attended different Bunker events, and for Salem, they wanted to give back. “It’s a great way to give back to the community,” Beauchamp said.

Animalla noted the YiP program helps students realize that giving to the community does not require anything back as a “what’s in it for me” situation and teaches the students what it means to give.

“This is the best way to learn to give, not just receiving,” she said. “To give back to the community, that’s our motto.”

“In the Junior High programs we encourage them to choose programs that impact the kids,” Myra Peters, Winkler Community Foundation Executive Director, said.

Peters added the money raised is put into an endowment fund, allowing the money to be used over a long period of time instead of a one-time donation.