Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra coming to Winkler

Southern Manitoba Concerts 47th Subscription Season’s closer takes place on Sunday, March 31st at 2:30 p.m., with a performance by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

The program begins with the ever popular Overture from the Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as well as his Symphony #40 in G minor.

The second half of the concert features Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony # 3 in A minor (Scottish). This is sure to be an afternoon of breathtaking music, conducted by Julian Pelicano, the WSO’s resident conductor.

The concert takes place at the Winkler Mennonite Brethren Church, 120 Pineview Drive. Rush tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. and are $35 for adults and $15 for students ages 5 to 18.