Winkler’s Reece Hamm ends season on a winning note

Team Klimpke were the winners at the Don Baldwin Memorial Manitoba Junior Curling Tour held at the Elmwood Curling Club in Winnipeg this past weekend, April 5 to 7, 2019.

The team went 3-0 in round robin play and defeated Matt Bijl in the semi-final and Jack Hykaway in the final to win the event.

Skip Emerson Klimpke of Stonewall, third Jayden Rutter of Carman, second Reece Hamm of Winkler, and lead Tim Johnson of Arborg have been playing together as a team since February 2019. This was their third MJCT event since the inception of the team and it was a great way to end the season.