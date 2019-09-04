Winkler Whips Border League champions

The Winkler Whips are the Border Baseball League champions for the first time in franchise history.

Coach and player Bill Fehr said the team is very excited about the win. “A lot of work went into the season, and to come out as champions at the end makes it all worth it,” he said.

Fehr said the team might not have initially guessed they would end up with the trophy, but as playoffs went on they gained some confidence. “Getting past Morden, I think that really gave us a big boost and gave us the idea that we could win it,” he said.

The Whips beat the Carman Cardinals in three games to kick off the finals, shutting the Cardinals down 11-1, 7-5 and 7-3 to advance.

Fehr said the team’s pitching and defense were major factors in their victory, with some timely hits helping them along.

The team went 9-1 in the playoffs, only losing game three of the semifinals to the Morden Mohawks 8-2. The Whips rallied in game four to win 5-3, and then powered past the Pilot Mound Pilots 8-0, 7-3 and then 2-1 to take the championship.

Fehr said the team’s 9-1 record and 3-0 victory in the finals is satisfying. “A lot of work went into this season,” he said. “The entire team really came together as a group and really came with the right attitude to the ball diamond.”

This is the second time the Whips have been to the Border Baseball League finals and the first time winning the trophy.