Winkler signs former first pick

The Orange and Black have signed former first overall draft pick Grady Lane (03) for the 2019-2020 season. The 16 year old forward was selected first overall by the Flyers in the 2018 Manitoba Junior Hockey League Bantam Draft.

After missing the start of the 2018-2019 season due to injury, the rugged 6’2”, 181lbs forward from Virden, Manitoba recorded 12 points (5 Goals – 7 Assists) and 67 penalty minutes in 32 regular season games played with the Southwest Cougars of the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League. He then added seven points (1 Goal – 6 Assists) in seven playoff games with the Cougars.

“We are thrilled to have Grady committed for this season and are really looking forward to having him in a Flyers’ uniform,” said Flyers General Manager Jeff Jeanson.

“Grady’s a big strong kid who plays the game hard, finishes all his checks and will be someone who will be very entertaining to watch.”