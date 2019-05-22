Winkler resident to receive Order of Manitoba

A Winkler resident is being recognized for her years of dedication and volunteer work within the community with the province’s highest honour.

Kathy Hildebrand is one of twelve Manitobans who will be receiving the Order of Manitoba. The Order of Manitoba is given to Manitobans who demonstrate excellence and achievement and enrich the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province and its residents.

“It’s very humbling and certainly it’s unexpected,” Hildebrand said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

Hildebrand has been volunteering in many forms in Winkler for over 35 years. She is the co-founder and president of Hearth Families Incorporated, an organization that works with new immigrants to help them settle into the community.

“A lot of times we’re one of their first contacts when they first come to the community,” she said. “We do work a lot with the education aspect as well. A lot of them choose to homeschool.”

Hildebrand said Winkler has always been a welcoming community to immigrant families.

“I think certainly from time to time you see more of an influx than others,” she said. “They are a community that sometimes because of their background does take a while to earn their trust, but once you’ve earned their trust they’re certainly wonderful people.”

Hildebrand has also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Stanley Agricultural Society and within the church.

Last year Hildebrand was a winner of the Premier’s Volunteer Service Award.

“I’ve always felt that when you’re part of a community, part of your pride of being in a community should be your wanting to give back and seeing where you can be a help to the community,” she said. “In any community there’s always things that need to be done, different opportunities that arise. I’ve always felt that if you see a need, you should be willing to help if you possibly can, help fill the void that needs to be filled.”

Hildebrand said she has never been working for any awards she receives. “The award is kind of an extra big bonus at the end,” she said. “You work because you see a need, you want to fill the need, help to make your community a better place. When the award comes, then it’s kind of unexpected. It’s a wonderful acknowledgement for time spent.”

Hildebrand said she plans to continue working with Hearth Families Incorporated and will stay active in her church.

“As the community grows there’s always opportunities, there’s always more organizations to consider,” she said. “There’s always opportunities there. It’s great when you can be a part.”

Hildebrand will be receiving the Order of Manitoba on July 18.