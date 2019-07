The Winkler Rebels demolished Glenboro 21-8 in the final to win the U12 girls softball provincial championship at Buhler Rec Park in Winnipeg. The impressive local squad suffered only a single loss on their way to victory (9-4 to Virden). Overall they outscored their competition 92-31 including 18-2 vs. KW Bears, 12-9 vs. St. Paul, 14-0 vs. Brandon Black, 8-1 vs. Morden 1, 14-2 vs. Killarney and 21-8 vs. Glenboro.