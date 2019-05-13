Winkler prepares for new clubhouse

Plans for a new club house facility at Winkler Centennial Golf Club are close to becoming reality.

Golf Pro Greg Hesom said they wanted to raise the funds necessary before beginning construction. They are near their $1.5 million fundraising goal now and are waiting on the completion of soil testing to determine the exact location of the new facility.

The original nine holes on the 18 hole golf course date back to 1967 and the current clubhouse is estimated to be nearly as old. “We have two separated rooms,” Hesom said. “We can never get a full tournament into the restaurant and have everybody able to see the person speaking.”

The new facility will have a room large enough to host 160 to 180 people, a restaurant that can seat 90 people plus a new patio with views of the 9th hole.

“It would be a beautiful picture to be able to look out over the 9th green from the patio and have the water feature as well,” he said.

Hesom said the restaurant is already known for its high quality food. “It would be nice to have something with some atmosphere that matches the quality of the food,” he said.

The facility would also include a new pro shop.

While members are eagerly anticipating the new facility, they are already enjoying a course that has wintered exceptionally well.

Hesom said last spring the course came out of winter in rough shape.

“It was such a hard year on golf courses province wide,” he said.

They worked hard to bring the greens back last season. This year ideal winter conditions led to ideal spring conditions and the course is in excellent condition.

“We’re going to be in fantastic shape right from the beginning here,” he said.