Winkler police weekly report Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

The following are some of the files that were opened with the Winkler Police Service during this time period.

Jan. 28

Speeding in a school zone

Police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through a school zone on Roblin Boulevard and obtained a reading of 56 km/h in the 30 km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver a ticket for speeding, which carried a $391 fine, along with a verbal warning for not producing her driver’s licence.

Vehicle drives through activated crosswalk

A report was received regarding an incident that occurred the previous week involving a vehicle that drove through an activated pedestrian crosswalk while two male youths were crossing the street. The males were able to provide police with a vehicle description and licence plate number. This file is still under investigation.

Police diffuse dispute

A female requested that police attend her residence regarding a male who was causing a disturbance and no longer welcome inside the home. Police attended, assisted in mediating the situation, and the male left the residence without further incident.

Male hiding in yards

At approximately 7 p.m., a resident of 3rd Street reported that a suspicious male appeared to be hiding in nearby yards and then ran away after being confronted by the complainant. Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Jan. 30

Speeding

Police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and obtained a reading of 75 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver a ticket for speeding, which carried a $378 fine.

Jan. 31

Police issue warning

A complaint was received regarding a driver who was travelling in an aggressive manner on Main Street. Police located the suspect vehicle and the driver was given a verbal warning.

Feb. 2

Noise complaint

Police received a noise complaint regarding loud music coming from inside a residence. Police attended and advised the occupant to keep the noise down.

Police ticket pot smoker

While on patrol, police observed a vehicle parked on a residential street with smoke billowing out of the windows and four occupants seated inside. Upon speaking with the occupants, police noted the odour of marijuana and observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. One of the passengers admitted the marijuana was his, and he was subsequently issued a ticket for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle, which carried a fine of $672.

Driving while disqualified

While monitoring traffic, police queried a vehicle’s licence plate and learned the registration was inactive. Police conducted a traffic stop, at which time it was also learned that the male’s driver’s licence was suspended. The male was issued tickets for driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered vehicle, which carried a total of $970 in fines.

