Winkler police weekly report Jan. 20-26

The following are some of the files that were opened with the Winkler Police Service during this time period.

Jan. 20

Police dissolve verbal dispute

Police were requested to attend a residence to help keep the peace between a male and female who were involved in a verbal dispute. Police spoke with both parties and assisted in mediating the situation.

Man arrested for disobeying court order

A female reported that she was contacted by a male who was under conditions not to have contact with her. The male was arrested for disobeying a court order and released on an appearance notice.

Jan. 21

Driving under the influence

While on patrol, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and upon speaking with the driver, learned he had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening. The driver complied to a demand for a breath sample which resulted in a “Fail” reading. The male was arrested for driving while impaired and transported to the Winkler Police Service, where he provided two additional breath samples resulting in readings of 110 mg% and 120 mg%. The male was released on an undertaking, along with an appearance notice for carrying liquor in a vehicle, as police had located an open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle during his arrest. The male’s driver’s licence was suspended for three months and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Jan. 22

Police respond to verbal dispute

Police were dispatched to a residence regarding a verbal dispute between a male and female. Upon arrival, police learned the female had since departed the residence. Police contacted the female, and confirmed she was okay and not in need of assistance.

Jan. 23

Driving unregistered vehicle

While on patrol, police queried a vehicle’s licence plate and learned the registration was inactive. Police conducted a traffic stop, during which time the driver admitted to police that he was aware his vehicle was not registered. The driver was issued a ticket for driving an unregistered vehicle, which carried a $298 fine, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police respond to theft

Police were dispatched to a local store after receiving a report of theft that had just occurred. Police learned a male and female fled the store without paying for merchandise and departed the scene in an awaiting vehicle. This file is still under investigation.

Jan. 24

Police respond to theft

Loss prevention personnel of a local store reported a theft that occurred the previous evening involving a male and female. This investigation is ongoing.

Parking lot dispute

Police were requested to attend a store parking lot regarding a dispute that was taking place. Police learned a female walking through the parking lot was upset with a driver regarding her manner of driving and banged on the vehicle. Police assisted in mediating the situation, and there were no charges in this incident.

Jan. 25

Erratic driver

Police received a complaint regarding an erratic driver travelling on Main Street. Police located the suspect vehicle and verbally cautioned the driver regarding his manner of driving.

Jan. 26

Police investigate alleged assaults

A female reported that she was assaulted approximately one week ago by a male known to her, and also disclosed a historical assault by the same male. This file is still under investigation.

For up-to-date information and tips, etc, find Winkler Police Service and @winklerpolice on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.