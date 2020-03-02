Winkler police weekly report Feb. 24 – March 1

The following are some of the files that were opened with the Winkler Police Service during this time period.

Feb. 24

Road rage

Police received a report of road rage that occurred on Feb. 22 on Highway 14 in the City of Winkler. The complainant did not wish to provide a statement, and police issued a verbal warning to the registered owner of the suspect vehicle.

Speeding

While monitoring eastbound traffic on Highway 14, police observed a vehicle approaching the intersection of 1st Street at a high rate of speed and obtained a reading of 90 km/h in the 60 km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver a ticket for speeding, which carried a $442 fine.

Feb. 25

Harassment complaint

Police were dispatched to a local business regarding the complaint of a male who was harassing customers and refusing to leave. Police advised the male to leave and he departed without incident.

Intoxicated male causes disturbance

At approximately 1 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance. Police located the male in the back yard and arrested him for mischief. The male was lodged at the Winkler Police Service under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and released once sober.

Feb. 26

Unregistered vehicle

While on patrol, police observed a vehicle travelling with inactive registration and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. Police issued the registered owner a ticket for driving an unregistered vehicle, which carries a fine of $298. Police also learned the driver of the vehicle held a learner’s licence and the passenger was not eligible to be a supervising driver. The driver subsequently received a ticket for driving as a novice in the learner stage, operating a vehicle without a supervising driver, which carries a fine of $203. The vehicle was also towed from the scene.

Police respond to domestic dispute

Police were dispatched to the report of a domestic dispute between a female and male. Upon arriving on scene, police were advised by the male that he was assaulted during an argument. Police arrested the female, who was heavily intoxicated, for assault and transported her to the Winkler Police Service. The female was released the following morning on an undertaking.

Feb. 29

Incomplete stop leads to trouble

While on patrol, police observed a vehicle travel through a controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop. Police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop, and while speaking with the driver, observed an open bottle of liquor on the backseat floor. The passenger admitted that the liquor was his, and he was subsequently issued a ticket for unlawful transportation of liquor in a vehicle, which carries a $237 fine. The driver was also given a verbal warning for failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign.

Noise complaint

Shortly after 11 p.m., police received a noise complaint regarding loud music coming from a residence. Police attended and advised the homeowner to turn down the music.

