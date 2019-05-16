Winkler Police Report: Fights, speeding, theft and more

Winkler Police dealt with erratic drivers, threats, and a lost phone that was sold May 6-12.

The following are some of the files that were opened with the Winkler Police Service during this time period.

Wrong pedal

May 6 – Police were dispatched to a residence after receiving a report of a vehicle that drove through a garage. Police attended and learned the driver of the vehicle mistakenly applied the accelerator instead of the brake and proceeded to drive through the garage door and back wall of the garage. The driver did not show any signs of impairment and declined medical attention.

Lost phone sold

A male reported that he lost his cellphone outside his apartment building and later learned that another tenant had located the phone and sold it. This file is still under investigation.

Historical Sexual assault

May 7 – A disclosure was received from a victim regarding a historical sexual assault. This investigation is ongoing.

Up on the roof

A complaint was received regarding three males who were observed on the roof of a building and not permitted to be there. Police attended, located three teenaged males who admitted to being on the roof, and issued verbal warnings to the males for trespassing.

Expensive speeding ticket

While on patrol police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed along Highway 14 and obtained a reading of 94 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver of the vehicle a ticket for Speeding, which carried a $495 fine.

Suspended and speeding

May 8 – Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle which was observed travelling at a high rate of speed through a school zone. Police learned that the female’s driver’s licence was suspended and she was issued tickets for Speeding and Driving while disqualified, and her vehicle was impounded.

Not valid

May 9 – While on patrol police observed a vehicle being driven by a female known to have an expired driver’s licence. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the female a ticket for Driving without holding a valid driver’s licence.

Passing at crosswalk

Police received a complaint of an erratic driver that passed the complainant’s vehicle near a crosswalk while pedestrians were preparing to cross. This file is still under investigation.

Banned from store

May 10 – Staff of a local store advised police that a female who was banned from attending the store was located inside. Police attended, located the female outside the store and issued her a verbal warning to not return to the store.

Revving engines

At approximately 10:30 p.m. police received a complaint of several vehicles on a parking lot near 6th Street that were revving their engines and causing excessive noise. Police attended, advised all parties to leave the area and they did so without incident.

3 a.m. visit

May 11 – Shortly after 3:00 a.m. a complaint was received regarding a male banging on the complainant’s door and window. Police attended the area, located the male suspect a short time later and noted the male to have the odour of liquor on his breath. Police learned the male was under conditions to abstain from the consumption alcohol and he was arrested for Breaching an Undertaking. The 25-year-old male was lodged until sober and released on a Promise to Appear.

Licence plate stolen

A male reported that his licence plate was stolen from his trailer sometime within the previous two days, and appeared to have been cut from the trailer.

Who initiated fight?

A father reported that his two youth sons were assaulted by another male youth and threatened with a weapon. The father did not wish to press charges and requested that police speak with the male suspect. Police spoke with the male suspect who advised police that the two males initiated the fight and he presented the weapon in self defence. The male youth was issued a verbal warning as the complainant did not wish to press charges, and his mother was notified of the incident.

