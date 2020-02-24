Winkler police report Feb. 10–23

The following are some of the files that were opened with the Winkler Police Service during this time period.

Feb. 10

Limited vision leads to collision

Shortly before 7 a.m., police were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Main Street and Roblin Boulevard. Police learned the vehicle struck the traffic light standard located on the median. It was found that the windshield of the vehicle was not properly cleared of frost.

Loud muffler leads to pot fine

While on patrol, police observed a vehicle with a loud exhaust muffler travelling on Main Street and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, police noted the odour of cannabis emanating from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to smoking cannabis earlier in the day and turned over a vape pen containing liquid THC. The 17-year-old male was issued a ticket for possession of cannabis by a young person, which carries a $672 fine, and was issued a verbal warning regarding his muffler.

Feb. 11

Tampered ignition

Police received a report of a snowmobile parked on Commander Drive which had its ignition tampered with. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Winkler Police Service at (204) 325-0829.

No plates leads to trouble

Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle travelling without licence plates on Prairie View Drive. Police learned that the driver did not hold a valid driver’s licence, and that the vehicle was unregistered. The male was issued tickets for driving without holding a valid driver’s licence and driving an unregistered vehicle, which carried a total of $596 in fines, and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

Muffler warning

A written warning was issued to a driver for failing to have a legal muffler on his vehicle. The driver was given a set amount of time to remedy the situation.

Feb. 13

Attempted theft

Loss prevention personnel of a local store reported that a male attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise and was currently in custody for shoplifting. All stolen merchandise was recovered, and police released the male on a written adult caution.

Intoxicated male

Police were dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance inside a residence. The male was arrested for mischief and transported to the Winkler Police Service, where he was lodged under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and released the following morning once sober.

Feb. 14

Theft

A report was received from loss prevention personnel of a local store regarding a male who fled on foot after attempting to leave the store without paying for merchandise. Police located the male in a nearby store where he was arrested for theft under $5000.

Feb. 15

Liquor theft

Police received a report from Manitoba Liquor Mart staff advising that a number of suspects entered the store and stole several bottles of liquor. One of the suspects was reported to have been armed with a weapon at the time of this incident. Staff provided a vehicle description and licence plate number, and police learned the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Winnipeg. The suspect vehicle was located by a Morden Police Service patrol unit and a brief pursuit was initiated, during which the stolen vehicle became stuck in a ditch. Members of the Morden Police Service, RCMP, and Winkler Police Service were able to safely take the five occupants of the vehicle into custody. Police arrested one adult and four youths on multiple charges. One youth was released on an undertaking and the other four accused were remanded into custody.

Feb. 16

Attempted sexual assault

A female disclosed that a male attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to stop the male and he then left her residence. The female did not wish to proceed with charges, and police warned the male that he could have been criminally charged for his actions.

Vehicle logged in snow bank

Police received a report of a vehicle that became stuck in a snow bank on a residence’s front yard. Police were advised by a witness that they believed the driver, who was no longer on scene, to be intoxicated. Police located the male suspect inside his residence, noted the odour of liquor on his breath and observed him to be unsteady on his feet, and subsequently arrested him for impaired driving. The male was transported to the Winkler Police Service, where he refused to provide a proper breath sample. He was charged with refusal to comply with a breath demand and mischief under $5000, and he was released to a sober adult on an undertaking. His driver’s licence was suspended for three months and his vehicle was impounded for 60 days.

Feb. 18

Pot bust

While on patrol, police observed a vehicle driving erratically in apparent attempt to evade police. Police conducted a traffic stop, during which time they noted the odour of cannabis emanating from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 28 grams of cannabis, along with several items of drug paraphernalia, and the 18-year-old male was issued a ticket for possession of cannabis by a young person, which carries a $672 fine.

Feb. 19

Intoxicated male

A complaint was received regarding an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance and no longer welcome inside a residence. Police attended and arrested the male for mischief, during which time he was uncooperative and belligerent with police. The male was lodged under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act until sober.

Feb. 21

Unwanted knocking

A resident of 3rd Street reported that someone was knocking on the windows of her residence. Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Feb. 23

Road rage

Police were dispatched to the report of a dispute between two groups of males regarding each other’s manner of driving. During the dispute, one of the males was assaulted and threatened by another male. The victim declined to proceed with charges, and received an apology from the aggressor. All parties left the scene without further incident.

Liquor fine

Police observed a vehicle without any licence plates travelling on Main Street. Police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop, and while speaking with the driver, observed several cans of liquor in the driver’s purse located on the back seat. Police confirmed the vehicle had temporary registration, seized the liquor, and issued the driver a ticket for carrying liquor in a vehicle, which carries a $237 fine.

For up-to-date information, find Winkler Police Service on Facebook at Winkler Police Service and @winklerpolice on Twitter and Instagram.