Winkler Police Report: Drunk dialing 911 and more

The following are some of the files that were opened with the Winkler Police Service.

Too loud

April 29 – Police were dispatched to a local business after receiving a complaint of a male yelling at other patrons. Police attended and arrested the 30-year-old male for causing a disturbance. The business did not wish to proceed with charges and the male was subsequently released.

No refund

April 30 – Staff of a local clothing store reported that the previous day a female caused a disturbance after she was not issued a refund. Police contacted the elderly female who stated that she had already called the store to apologize for her embarrassing behaviour. No charges were laid in this incident.

Overdose suspected

Police received a request from paramedics to assist with a teenaged male who was suspected of overdosing on an unknown drug. Police attended and assisted in transporting the male to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Keyed vehicle

Police received a report of a vehicle that was keyed sometime during the night while parked on Linden Drive. Damage to the vehicle consisted of scratches to the driver’s side front and rear doors.

Banned from apartment

May 1 – A complaint was received regarding a male inside an apartment unit who was banned from attending the building. Police attended and escorted the male off the property without incident. The complainant was satisfied that the male was removed from the property and declined to press charges.

Steep fine

Police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed along Highway 14 in the City of Winkler, and obtained a reading of 89 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver of the vehicle a ticket for Speeding, which carried a $429 fine.

Passing on shoulder

May 2 – While on patrol, police were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Highway 32 and Roblin Boulevard, and noted a northbound vehicle stopped on the shoulder beside the lead vehicle in the lineup. When the light turned green police observed the vehicle on the shoulder pass the lead vehicle on its right side and proceed north through the intersection. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver of the vehicle a ticket for Overtaking and passing on the right in an unsafe manner.

Man assaults girlfriend and child

Police were dispatched to a residence after receiving a report of a domestic assault in progress. Police arrived on scene, located the victim outside the residence and learned that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who had fled the scene. The female also advised that the male had assaulted their young child and damaged several pieces of property. Police later located the male at a separate residence where he was arrested for Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Mischief Over $5000 and Mischief Under $5000 (x2). The 29-year-old male was later released on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

Drunk calling 911

May 3 – At approximately 12:30 a.m. police received a complaint of an intoxicated female who was repeatedly calling 911. Police attended, observed the female to be highly intoxicated, arrested her under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and transported her to the Winkler Police Service. Once sober, the female was arrested on the strength of a warrant from another police service and released on a Promise to Appear.

Not drunk

Police received a complaint of a suspected impaired driver who was seen consuming liquor prior to driving his vehicle. Police located the suspect vehicle and spoke with the driver, who showed no signs of impairment. The driver admitted that there was liquor in the vehicle and was subsequently issued a ticket for Carrying liquor in a vehicle. The bottle of liquor was seized on scene.

Assault

Police were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress, and upon arriving on scene observed a male and female sitting outside, both of whom appeared to be highly intoxicated. The female advised police that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, and that he had also damaged her cell phone. Police learned the male was under conditions to have no contact with the female, and he was arrested for Assault, Mischief Under $5000 and Breach of an Undertaking (x2). The 31-year-old male was remanded into custody to appear in Portage la Prairie Provincial Court on May 6th, 2019.

Money stolen?

May 5 – Police were dispatched to a residence after receiving a complaint regarding the theft of money. Police attended and learned that the homeowner suspected one of his guests of stealing cash from his wallet while he temporarily left the room. All guests denied stealing the money and police did not find any of the guests to be in possession of the stolen cash. The homeowner requested that all guests depart the residence, which they did without incident. This file is still under investigation.

