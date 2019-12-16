Winkler police report Dec. 9–15

The following are some of the incidents Winkler police responded to between Dec. 9-15.

Dec. 9

Male arrested for theft

Loss prevention personnel of a local store reported that three individuals were in custody for shoplifting. Police were advised that one of the suspects left the store without paying for merchandise he had concealed on his person. Police arrested the male for theft under $5000, and the other two individuals were released on scene without charges. The male was later released and will be dealt with through alternative measures.

Dec. 10

Apartment fire on Imperial Bay

Police were dispatched to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Imperial Bay. Police located the unit where the fire had occurred and learned the fire was extinguished, but there was still a large amount of smoke. All tenants were evacuated from the building as a precautionary measure.

Dec. 11

Man arrested for assault

A male reported that he was assaulted by a male known to him. Police attended the suspect’s residence, where he was arrested for assault and transported to the Winkler Police Service. The male was later released on a promise to appear with conditions.

Dec. 13

Driver cut off

A male reported that while driving he was cut off by another vehicle, and as a result of turning to avoid colliding with the vehicle he slid into a construction fence. The driver of the other vehicle did not remain on scene, and police confirmed there was no damage to the construction fence.

Dec. 14

Police respond to 911 hang up

At approximately 12:30 a.m., police were advised of a 911 hang-up call and were provided with an approximate location of the caller. Police attended the area and located a female outside a residence who appeared to be in distress. Upon speaking with the female, police learned that she was assaulted by her fiancé. Police located the male inside the residence and arrested him for assault. During this time, the male admitted to police that he had consumed liquor that evening, and as he was under conditions to abstain from the consumption of alcohol. The male was transported to the Winkler Police Service and later.

The saga continues

Shortly before 9 p.m., police attended the above-noted residence to obtain a statement from the complainant regarding the assault that had occurred earlier. The female allowed police into the residence, at which time they observed the accused, who, as a result of the assault, was under conditions to not have contact with the female. The male was arrested for and remanded into custody.

Driving without a license

While on patrol, police queried a vehicle’s licence plate and learned that the vehicle’s registration was inactive. Police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop, and upon speaking with the driver he admitted that he was suspended from driving and did not possess a driver’s licence. The owner of the vehicle advised police that he purchased the vehicle several days earlier, but had not yet registered the vehicle and was still using the previous owner’s licence plates. The driver of the vehicle was issued tickets for driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered vehicle, which carried a total of $970 in fines. Police seized the licence plates and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Reported egging

A resident of 1st Street reported that her windows were egged sometime during the past several days.

For up-to-date information and tips, follow Winkler Police Service on and @winklerpolice on Twitter and Instagram.