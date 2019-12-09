Winkler police report Dec. 2-8

Dec. 3

Police respond to alleged impaired driver

Police received a report of a suspected impaired driver who was swerving all over the road. Police located the suspect vehicle and upon speaking with the driver, police learned that he was not intoxicated and his window was fogging up, making it difficult to see. The driver received a verbal caution regarding this incident.

Dec. 4

Driving without license/insurance

While on patrol, police observed a vehicle without any licence plates travelling on Main Street. Police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop, and upon speaking with the driver, police learned that she did not possess a driver’s licence and the vehicle was not registered. Police also learned that the male passenger was under conditions to not have contact with the female. The male was subsequently arrested for failing to comply with an undertaking and transported to the Winkler Police Service. The female was issued tickets for driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without motor vehicle liability insurance, which carried $970 in fines. The female’s vehicle was also towed from the scene.

Two drivers busted for racing

At approximately 11:30 p.m., police were on patrol and observed two vehicles stopped on Main Street at a red light. Both vehicles were revving their engines, and as the light turned green both vehicles accelerated rapidly and continued at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was subsequently conducted, and each driver was issued a ticket for racing with another motor vehicle, which carried a fine of $672, served an MPI serious offence notice, and their vehicles and driver’s licences were seized for seven days. While serving one of the males his documents, police noted the odour of liquor emanating from his breath and observed him to be in the possession of liquor. The driver complied to a demand for a breath sample, which resulted in a “Fail” reading. The male was arrested for driving impaired and transported to the Winkler Police Service, where he provided two additional breath samples resulting in readings of 120 mg% and 110 mg%. The driver’s licence was suspended for three months, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Dec. 5

Teens busted for shoplifting

Staff of a local store reported that a suspicious group of teenage males were inside the store, and the same group had been viewed on video surveillance shoplifting a large amount of items the previous day. Police attended, found the males to be in possession of more stolen property, and arrested the six male youths for theft under $5000. The males were transported to the Winkler Police Service, where they were later released to their parents and will be dealt with through alternative measures.

Dec. 6

Man arrested for violating court order

A female reported that she was contacted multiple times over the past several weeks by a male who was under conditions to not contact her. The male was arrested for five counts of disobeying a court.

Intoxicated man spends night in the drunk tank

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a complaint regarding an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance inside a residence. Police arrested the male for mischief and transported him to the Winkler Police Service, where he was lodged until sober and released without charges, as the complainant did not wish to proceed with charges in this matter.

Dec. 7

Gift card scam

Staff of a local business reported an attempted fraud that took place. Two employees received text messages from someone purporting to be their boss who stated that he was in the hospital and requested that they purchase Steam gift cards for him. Both employees believed the request to be a scam and did not purchase any cards.

Dec. 8

Driver ticketed for causing accident

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 15th Street and Roblin Boulevard. Police learned that the driver of an eastbound vehicle incorrectly believed the intersection was controlled by a four-way stop, and after stopping proceeded to cross the street, colliding with a northbound vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was issued a ticket for proceeding before safe to do so. The northbound vehicle was towed from the scene.

