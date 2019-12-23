Winkler police report Dec. 16-22

The following are some of the files that were opened with the Winkler Police Service during this time period.

Dec. 16

Driver ticketed

While monitoring traffic on Main Street, police observed a northbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and obtained a reading of 68 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Police followed the vehicle, at which time they observed it travel through a four-way stop without stopping. Police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and issued the driver a ticket for speeding along with a verbal warning for not stopping at the stop sign.

Dec. 17

Man arrested for assault

A female reported that she was assaulted by her husband on two separate occasions. Police located the male, arrested him for two counts of assault and released him on a promise to appear with conditions.

Dec. 18

Man arrested for threatening wife

Police received a report from a female who advised that her husband had threatened her. The male was arrested for uttering threats, during which time he was uncooperative with police, and later released.

Dec. 19

Woman ticketed for pot infraction

While monitoring traffic, police observed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, police noted the odour of liquor and cannabis emanating from inside the vehicle. The driver advised police that the vehicle passenger had consumed liquor and cannabis, and police observed drug paraphernalia containing cannabis in the front console along with open liquor in the rear of the vehicle. Police confirmed the driver was not impaired, and she was issued a ticket for unlawful transportation of cannabis in a vehicle, which resulted in a $237 fine. She was also issued a verbal warning for speeding and having open liquor in a vehicle.

Dec. 20

Man arrested for harassment

A female reported that over the past two weeks she received multiple phone calls and text messages from a male who was under conditions to not contact her. The male was later located, arrested for 13 counts of breaching a recognizance and 13 counts of breaching a court order, and remanded into custody.

Dec. 22

Three ticketed for alcohol related infractions

At approximately 3:10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and upon speaking with the driver noted the strong odour of liquor emanating from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to having consumed alcohol and complied to a demand for a breath sample, which resulted in a “Warn” reading. The female was issued a 72-hour immediate roadside prohibition, which carried a $400 fine, and her vehicle was seized for three days. Two teenage passengers in the vehicle were highly intoxicated and uncooperative with police, and arrested under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act. Both males were issued a ticket for consumption of liquor by a minor, which carried a fine of $672, and later released to their parents.

Police tend to traffic accident

Police were dispatched to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 32 and Pembina Avenue. Police learned the driver of a southbound vehicle did not see the traffic light turn red and as a result collided with a westbound vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident, and the driver of the southbound vehicle was issued a ticket for disobeying a traffic control device, namely a red light.

For up-to-date information and tips, following Winkler Police Service on Facebook and on Twitter and Instagram @winklerpolice.