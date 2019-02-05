Winkler Minor Ball accepts registrations

It might not look like it outside, but baseball season is just around the corner and Winkler Minor Ball is set up to accept your registrations online.

To register for the 2019 Baseball/Softball season, simply go to winklerminorball.ca/site.

Winkler Minor Ball President Matt Friesen said the online registration is open now until March 25.

An in person registration will be held on Feb. 25 at the Garden Valley Collegiate lobby.

The program hopes to continue offering a strong program. “We had just shy of 400 kids (last year),” Friesen said. “The program has been growing quite a bit in the last number of years.”

They are seeing growth at the younger levels. The Grand Slam Program (for Grade 2-3 kids) had more than 90 kids involved. The first level of ball, called the Rally Cap Program starts at five-years-old and Friesen said there is lots of interest at that level as well.

Last year also featured the biggest numbers they’ve ever had at the Mosquito level.

With increased numbers does come a challenge.

“The biggest struggle we have generally is finding coaches for those groups,” he said. “We’re never going to say no to a kid but at (the early levels) especially we want to keep the team sizes small.

Friesen said there is instruction for potential coaches and said they don’t need a vast knowledge of baseball, just a willingness to help. “We don’t ever want to say no to anybody because of a lack of coaches,” he said.

One of Manitoba’s largest baseball programs, they’ve been offering online registration for years, and Friesen said it’s appreciated by many parents.

“It’s saved a lot of time,” he said. “About 75 to 80 per cent of our registrations are done online.”

Friesen said the benefits of joining baseball is that it is a relatively short season and inexpensive compared to other sports.

The first two levels, Rally Cap and Grand Slam require no travel with all games being played in Winkler.

“It’s really good to get out and be involved in a team sport,” he said.

This year Winkler Minor Ball will host two provincial events, the 16 & under girls provincial and Mosquito AA Provincials.