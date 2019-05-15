Winkler Manitoba Youth Job Centre open

The Winkler Manitoba Youth Job Centre is open once again for the summer. Centres across Manitoba are in their 44th year of successfully supporting youth employment in Manitoba. The Winkler Manitoba Youth Job Centre (MYJC) is sponsored by Manitoba Education and Training in partnership with the Winkler Chamber of Commerce, and serves the communities of Winkler, Plum Coulee, Blumenfeld, Reinland and Schanzenfeld.

My name is Sofia Smith and I am the Winkler and area MYJC Youth Engagement Leader for the summer of 2019. I will be entering into my final year of studies at Booth University College in the fall. I am excited to be back in the community.

The MYJC is designed to meet the employment needs of students and youth, as well as the needs of employers who have vacant positions to fill, by offering a free referral service to those who wish to hire an eager, hard-working young person. Employers of all types – business and household – can take advantage of the free services the Centre provides. Only the most qualified candidates are referred, and the employer always has the final hiring decision.

We encourage students and youth over the age of 12 to register with our office. If you are seeking full-time, part-time, or casual employment, need help with your resume, or want to expand your job search or interview skills, just drop by and we will be happy to work with you. The center will also be running an odd job squad for youth ages 12-16. The odd job squad is a great opportunity for youth to learn valuable skills and develop their work ethic. It also provides a way for 12-16 year olds to earn money doing odd jobs around the community.

I am looking forward to a great summer in our communities. If you have any questions or employment needs, please feel free to call 204-332-0971 or stop by the MYJC office at 185 Main Street from 8:30-4:30. I hope to hear from you soon.