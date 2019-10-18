Winkler Library reopens after summer closure

After suffering water damage and a smelly setback, Winkler Centennial Library is finally open again.

In June, a pipe in the ceiling near the public washrooms burst and soaked much of the library’s carpeting and walls. The library estimated at that time they would need to close for eight weeks to deal with damages.

Branch Librarian Randall Klassen said while the situation would have been bad to begin with, the timing made it even worse. “Summertime is really the time when the community needs us the most it seems, especially with Summer Reading Club,” he said. “We get ready for that all year so that was a very unwelcome surprise.”

The library kept the children’s library and reading club going during the summer. “We were very thankful that we had such a great team that was helping us set something up so we could still be available during summer time,” Klassen said.

Then in September, installation of carpeting closed the branch again after the strong fumes became a safety concern.

“We just didn’t expect it to be as bad as it was while they were putting the new flooring in,” Klassen said. “They had to put the glue in before they put the rug in, and it just made it difficult for anyone to be here.”

The renovation included new insulation, new flooring and replacement of the men’s bathroom. All of the shelves had to be moved so the walls could be painted.

During the library’s closure, 180,000 books were moved (the restoration company had to move the entire collection three times, and the children’s collection four times).

Over 7,000 square feet of flooring was removed and replaced, 2,000 square feet of paint was applied and not a single book was lost due to the flooding.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Klassen said. “We got pretty lucky.”

While the situation was less than ideal, Klassen said some of the renovation projects were things they had been wanting to do for a while. “So many of these things were big jobs and they can’t just be done on a weekend,” Klassen said. “They can’t be done on a day off, it’s too big for that. Even things like painting, we wanted to do for a long time but we never had that opportunity.”

The library is fully open now, but a circulation desk is still in the process of being installed.

The Winkler branch will be holding a grand opening ceremony once the desk is finished.