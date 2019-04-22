Winkler Ironfist Martial Arts Academy members win medals

Members of Winkler Ironfist Martial Arts Academy came home with medals from the annual Nextgen Jujitsu competition in Winnipeg. Four competitors took part in four different weight classes in Gi (uniform) and no Gi classes. Dallas Penner won two silver medals. Ed Thiessen won a silver in Gi and Bronze in No Gi. Gabriel Ardillo won two silver medals. Artem Ivanov won two gold medals. The Winkler Ironfist Martial Arts Academy trains at 199 Pacific Ave. in Winkler.