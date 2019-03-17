Winkler hosts STARSkate Championship

Published on: March 17, 2019 | Last Updated: March 17, 2019 5:22 PM EDT

Hailey Penner (5th Juvenile Women U12)

The Winkler Skating Club hosted the STARSkate Championships March 9-10.

Brookelyn Kuhl (5th place, star 5 women), and Jessica Heinrichs (9th place, star 6 women.

Skylar Klassen (Star 1, silver), Madelyn Toews (Star 2, silver), Mahle Vizor (Star 2, silver).

