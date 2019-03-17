Winkler hosts STARSkate Championship Greg Vandermeulen More from Greg Vandermeulen Published on: March 17, 2019 | Last Updated: March 17, 2019 5:22 PM EDT Hailey Penner (5th Juvenile Women U12) Share Adjust Comment Print The Winkler Skating Club hosted the STARSkate Championships March 9-10. Brookelyn Kuhl (5th place, star 5 women), and Jessica Heinrichs (9th place, star 6 women. Skylar Klassen (Star 1, silver), Madelyn Toews (Star 2, silver), Mahle Vizor (Star 2, silver). Incredible Creatures: The Lost and Found of the Animal World EtherLan to raise needed funds
Comments