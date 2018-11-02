Winkler hosts Jr. curling tour event

It wasn’t the top ranked teams that found success as the Manitoba Junior Curling Tour arrived in Winkler on the weekend.

Winning the junior women’s side was the Meghan Walter rink from the Elmwood Curling Club. They are fourth in the standings this season.

The fifth place Joshua Friesen rink which comes from Manitou Curling Club and Assiniboine Curling Club came first on the junior mens side.

Winkler Junior Curling Coordinator Rhonda Kezema said they were happy to host an event on the tour once again.

“This is our fourth time hosting it,” she said.

Although ice is still fairly new in the Winkler Curling Club, the tour is already near the midpoint. “We have been going strong since the beginning of September for the MJCT,” she said.

A total of 24 teams took part in the event sponsored by Quality Inn.