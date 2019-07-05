Winkler hosts Concerts in the Park

Concerts in the Park are back as a weekly tradition in the City of Winkler.

The events take place every Thursday evening all summer long at Bethel Heritage Park, beginning July 11 and ending with an Aug. 22 performance.

Organizer Wendy Klassen said it’s a great opportunity for city residents and visitors to enjoy an event without having to reach into their wallets.

“We like to provide some free entertainment for the city residents, that they can enjoy,” she said. “There’s no cost, there’s no obligation, they can just come and it’s great to make use of our beautiful (Bethel) Heritage Park.”

Klassen said they love the opportunity to showcase local talent.

Of the seven acts, six are local, with The Cracked Eggshell being the lone visiting band. An oldies band, they come out from Steinbach.

Klassen said people can expect to hear different music, from oldies to country and more.

“I try to have a very wide variety of genres,” she said. “I try to cover every age, every genre, every interest.”

The event has drawn big crowds over the years and Klassen said it is unique.

“It’s very relaxing and it’s very informal,” she said. “We don’t have an MC, we don’t have a set program so it’s just very relaxing.

The Bunker food truck will be on site and open at 6 p.m. as will bouncers for the kids. The concert gets underway at 7 p.m. and for two shows, markets will be added to the music.

Information can be found on the City of Winkler’s Facebook page.

Concerts in the Park

• July 11 – Dark by Three

• July 18 – Quonset Brothers

• July 25 – Nothin’ but Cash

• Aug. 1 – The Cracked Eggshell

• Aug. 8 – Link and the Moustaches

• Aug. 15 – L Rae & J

• Aug. 22 – Frank MacLean & Jayme G