Winkler Heritage Museum hosts BBQ/open house

Raising funds and awareness was the goal of the Winkler Heritage Society barbecue and Winkler Heritage Museum open house, June 8.

Visitors took the time to tour the museum located in the Southland Mall.

Curator Dora Hildebrand said raising funds is important for them.

“We’re always trying to come up with money,” she said.

But the other reason for hosting the open house was to do with allowing their presence to be known. “… to make people aware that the Winkler Heritage Society has a museum and it’s in town… that’s very important,” she said.

Joanne Bergen is the shopkeeper at the museum. She said many people don’t seem aware they even exist.

“They’re surprised that we’re in a mall,” she said. “I would say even people from Winkler are surprised there is a museum in Winkler. They hear about (Pembina Threshermen’s Museum) but they don’t know about us.”

For some in attendance, the value of the museum is clear.

Myrna Penner stopped by, and was able to see her mother’s (Evelyn Janzen) wedding dress, a tiny blue outfit. “It brings back memories,” Penner said, noting she obviously wasn’t around for the wedding itself.

“I’ve got their wedding picture and she’s wearing that dress.”

Anyone interested in volunteering is also welcome to get in touch. “We’re always looking for new volunteers and for younger ones,” Dora Hildebrand said.

“We certainly want community support. The big thing is to come in and see us.”