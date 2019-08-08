Winkler golfer wins international tournament

A Winkler golfer has won the historic International Golf Tournament.

Terry Enns took first place in the 54-hole event, shooting 214, three strokes better than second place Tyler Friesen.

Enns said this year’s event featured 281 golfers who golfed 18 holes in Winkler and Morden and nine holes in Langdon and Walhalla, North Dakota.

“I’ve played since I was 18,” Enns said of the event which was celebrating its 49th year.

Enns has finished in the top 10 before, but until this year was never able to take first place. But his tournament began well.

“I started off in Morden on Friday and I shot a 72 which is even par,” he said.

He went on to shoot 39 in Langdon and 35 in Walhalla before shooting 68 in Winkler to top off the event.

Although he knew he was golfing well, Enns said while golfers are on the course, there’s no way to gauge how you compare.

“You really don’t know,” he said, adding he was optimistic going into the final round. “I was only a couple over par at that point and I thought if I had a good round, maybe I had a chance to win.”

The tournament had its beginnings in 1972 when Winkler’s Herb Dick and Morden’s Dr. Dick Goertz kicked off the event to coincide with the Corn and Apple Festival. The two-day event attracted 300 golfers.

In it’s third year it was expanded to include golf in Walhalla and Cavalier was added by the fifth year when over 400 golfers from Canada and the U.S. took part.

Enns said at one point the tournament was much bigger, one of the biggest in the world.

He hopes to see a return to bigger numbers as they celebrate their 50th next year. “We’re definitely looking at next year to be up to 400, I hope,” he said.

But it’s not just the numbers that make this event unique.

“It’s a great golf tournament because you’re playing at four different golf courses and you play 18 holes one day, and then you go to the U.S. and play two 9-hole golf courses that you probably wouldn’t play normally,” Enns said. “You’re playing three 18-hole rounds of golf that are competitive and you’re also playing with your friends, so it’s a good time.”

Enns has played golf since he was eight-years-old and isn’t planning to lay down the clubs anytime soon.

“It’s relaxing… it’s something you can do with your friends,” he said.

And while winning first place is a great feeling, Enns said he will be back next year to try again.

The top 10 finishers of the tournament included: Terry Enns -214, Tyler Friesen – 217, Dale Giesbrecht – 223, Darrel Hildebrand – 226, Corey Derksen – 228, Terry Penner – 230, Richard Pauls – 231, Gerald Graham – 233.

Flight winners in order of first to fifth included Terry Enns – 214, Ron Burley – 261, Jim Klatt – 293, Owen Berg – 278 and Myron Baerwald – 315.

For more information on the tournament go to international-golf.net.