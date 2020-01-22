Winkler Golf Club’s clubhouse project receives financial boost

Access Credit Union presented a $50,000 donation to Winkler Centennial Golf Course this week at the build site of their new club house.

The ongoing project will see the construction a new clubhouse facility, which would include a pro shop, restaurant and banquet area with a capacity of 150 patrons.

The stunning new clubhouse will feature an abundance of natural light with a view of the recently revamped ninth hole and the new water feature, along with new washrooms and parking lot improvements.