Winkler Family Resource Centre celebrates new home

After years of providing services out of church basements and searching for a home, Winkler Family Resource Centre has found a space big enough to suit their needs.

The organization celebrated the official opening of their new space in Emmanuel Mennonite Church on Sept. 25.

WFRC Board Chair Tina Fehr Kehler said it was fantastic to have the new space. “We’ve been looking forward to this all summer,” she said. “Being able to have this much space… it’s just excellent. It’s just a much more open area and we can have lots of different stations.”

WFRC started providing programming to parents and kids in 2009 out of church basements before moving to Central Station, where they were until their most recent move to Emmanuel Mennonite Church.

Fehr Kehler said WFRC started seriously looking for new space about two years ago, applying for grants and reaching out to community members.

“We found this old promotional video that was made, it was 2013 or 2014, and even then the little kids help up signs, ‘We need more room,’” she said. “I was like, oh my gosh, it’s been since then that they’ve been really needing more space.”

“It’s really difficult when all the funding that you get is for programming but not for space rental,” she added. “A very small percentage you can use toward any kind of space.”

Fehr Kehler said out of the blue, the church approached WFRC and offered the space to them.

“The church has always been intentional about being community oriented and focused and wanting to use the space for the use of the community,” she said. “They were looking for something already and they were thinking about what they could do.”

Now that they have the space, WFRC can offer drop-in five days a week while also providing programming at the same time. “Before our drop-in was really limited to one or two mornings a week,” Fehr Kehler said. “Now it can be much more flexible for [parents], which is really awesome that we can provide that.”

WFRC also offers childcare for infants whose moms are with other children in preschool programs.

“The infant child care room is right next to it, so if there’s an issue the child care worker can go talk to the mom right away and it’s not on a different level,” Fehr Kehler said. “It’s really nice to have everything in one area and one level.”

The bigger space means that WFRC will be able to run more programming and apply for more grants to support the programs.

Fehr Kehler estimated that around 240 families were involved with the centre last year, and she said they’re hoping to increase that number now.

The centre would also not be able to operate as it does without the support of Garden Valley School Division, who Fehr Kehler described as one of their oldest partners.

“They support us immensely by funding the Director’s position,” she said. “They stepped in when they saw the need to support preschool readiness.”

Joanne Derksen of Student Services sits on the WFRC board as a stakeholder. Emmanuel Church Pastor John Klassen is also a GVSD board member.