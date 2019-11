A Winkler curler helped her team win the Quality Inn Winkler Junior Curling Classic, Oct. 25-27.

Janae Zacharias is the lead on Hayley Bergman’s rink which went 5-1 to win the women’s event.

Skip Hayley Bergman, Third Anastasia Ginters and Second Payton Bergman are from Altona.

The team also offered a thanks to nine local sponsors who made their participation possible.