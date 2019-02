Winkler curler John Trinke will be heading to the U18 provincials with his Winnipeg based curling rink. On Feb. 2 at the Deer Lodge Curling Club in Winnipeg, his team won a berth to the provincials to be hosted in Swan River March 7-10. They beat Liam Wachal 3-2 and Luke Steski 14-1 to get the berth. The team curls out of St. Vital Curling Club.