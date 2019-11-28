Winkler curler earns provincial berth

Winkler’s Reece Hamm and the rest of Team Klimpke won a berth last weekend to the 2020 Telus Junior Provincial Championships.

The team finished a Beausejour event with a 4-1 record, defeating top ranked teams from the province in order to clinch their spot.

Their final game was against Team Brett Walter who they defeated in a 4-3 victory.

The boys shot the lights out this weekend and will be competing in the Provincials from Dec. 31 to Jan. 5 in Dauphin.