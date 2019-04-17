Winkler creates strategic plan

The City of Winkler voted to approve their new strategic plan at the April 9, council meeting.

The plan identifies strategies and action items in relation to sustainability, service, collaboration, and diversity. “The City of Winkler’s mission is to provide supportive, collaborative, and professional services that address the needs of a diverse demographic, enhance quality of life and provide long term sustainability,” the document states.

Mayor Martin Harder said they wanted to revisit the strategic plan to create something for the future. A secondary plan is also currently in development.

“This is more of a functional strategic plan, how we’re going to operate, what our targets are and what the future holds for Winkler,” he said.

Sustainability

With a goal of making Winkler a desirable place to live and work, the plan calls for anticipating growth, bringing in talented people, hiring well and enabling staff to their jobs and safeguarding assets.

To achieve that they will review the 5-10 year capital plan annually, create a long term plan for up to 25 years and a population of 25,000, maintain accountability, provide ongoing training, and support the Asset Management Plan.

Service

This part of the plan has a goal of providing quality service and a positive life experience.

It states strategies such as ensuring the community experiences the city employees and council as a supportive and welcoming resource, ensure that bylaws, procedures and policies are understandable and relevant to the public, use media to communicate proactively and invite citizen participation.

That will include action items as simple as promoting a positive city environment, listening and using good judgement to adopting user friendly bylaws, communicate consistently, and provide detailed agendas with relevant and understandable information.

Collaboration

“We can do more together than alone,” states the rationale for this category which promises to build on the region’s strengths to enhance Winkler’s products, services and resources.

That includes building a mutual beneficial relationship of trust with stakeholders and the region, supporting the efforts of the various not-for-profit resources in our city, and building a relationship of trust with staff.

Open communication, sound decision making, the encouragement of participation and supporting staff are part of the action items listed.

Diversity

Allowing all people to feel at home and bring value to the community is the rationale for this category.

The plan calls for being proactive in anticipating and addressing the diverse needs in the community, ensuring the services and resources reflect the diversity and being flexible in the ways services can be accessed.

One again respectful dialogue is important in this category, as is the goal to build on heritage and family values.