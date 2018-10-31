Winkler council hosts inauguration

Winkler’s newly elected city council held an inauguration, Oct. 30, which saw Mayor Martin Harder and councillors Henry Siemens, Karina Bueckert, Andrew Froese, Marvin Plett, Don Fehr and Michael Grenier get sworn in and given their committee responsibilities.

Winkler Gospel Mission Church Pastor Claude Lainey addressed the council, saying he believed God chose them for this season, and telling them they have a personal mandate and a city mandate.

“You have a mandate to serve, to serve this community, to shine in this community,” he said.

Lainey told council they might not always agree.

“You don’t always see eye to eye but what wins is the best for the community, the best for others,” he said. “I believe that the seat you’re sitting on is very important for this community.”

He told the councillors they were all important.

“My challenge for you is to know that your original voice is important and that you are called to share your voice and share your passion under the banner… of the calling you have as a council, to serve and to shine in our community,” he said.

Mayor Martin Harder said council is happy to get back to work and complete some ongoing projects.

“In November… we will officially have our groundbreaking ceremony for the new exhibition centre which has been a long time coming and I think the community will be well served by it,” he said. “It’s nice to have a council in place that will see that come to fruition.”

Harder said the wastewater treatment plant and Hwy. 32 construction is also on the agenda for this term.

He added he was pleased with the new council.

“We have a great council. We have great people working together,” he said.

Councillor’s committee responsibilities were also announced, and Harder said it’s important to plan those according to their strengths.

“I make a point of speaking to each one of our councillors after they get elected and find out where their interests are and (what) their skills are and try to match them up to where they can do the most effective job possible,” he said.

Council Committee List

Mayor Martin Harder

Mayor Martin Harder is ex-officio on all committees. He is also finance chair, Personnel/Finance Chair, and sits on PVRAM, Fringe, Pembina Valley Regional Housing and AMM.

Henry Siemens

Finance, Airport, Police Board Chair, Personnel/Finance, Planning, PVRAM, WSED, Heartland Community Futures, Fringe, Pembina Valley Regional Housing, Deputy Mayor, Central Station.

Karina Bueckert

Finance Alternate, PV Conservation District Alternate, Recreation & Cultural Recreation/Tourism/Age Friendly, Harvest Festival, Winkler & District Health Care Board, Personnel/Finance, Chamber of Commerce B.I.A, Winkler Family Resource Alternate, PV-LIP, Winkler Resource Executive Committee.

Andrew Froese

Transportation & Environment & Utilities Combined Chair, Airport, SWAMP, Winkler Aquifer Management, Recreation & Cultural Recreation/Tourism/Age Friendly Chair, Planning, MSTW, WSED.

Marvin Plett

Transportation & Environment & Utilities Combined Alternate, PVWC, PVRN, RRBSC, PV Conservation District, Library, Winkler & District Health Care Board Chair, Social Services Emergency Coordinator, MSTW, Website, Affordable Housing/ W.H.A., Regional Connections, FCM.

Michael Grenier

SWAMP, Library Alternate, Fire Chair, Safety Committee, Affordable Housing / W.H.A., Vet Clinic, WAC, Winkler Family Resource, PV-LIP Alternate.

Don Fehr

PVWC Alternate, Fire, Senior Centre, Planning, MSTW.