Winkler council candidates take part in forum

Eight of nine Winkler council candidates shared their views on various issues at the Winkler All-Candidates forum, hosted by the Winkler Chamber of Commerce, Oct. 10. Don Fehr was unable to attend.

After candidates introduced themselves they faced questions on issues such as the Discovery Nature Sanctuary, how they’d help newcomers feel like they belong to the community, the type of transportation system they’d like, childcare, the new recreation facility and Sunday shopping.

Discovery Nature Sanctuary

Currently the sanctuary covers 32 acres, and chair Paul Goossen asked candidates if they’d donate two adjacent city owned industrial lots to the project. Candidates hesitated to commit, with incumbents being less likely to be in favour of that.

“I think any green space added to our city is a huge asset,” Karina Bueckert said.

Don Cruickshank said he would have no problem with adding the lots, if an evaluation shows it makes sense.

“I would be in favour of going ahead with that project,” Jerry Friesen said.

Andrew Froese described gifting the lots as “challenging,” saying they need to look at the economics.

Michael Grenier said “it’s a discussion that’s worth having,” a sentiment that was shared by Marvin Plett who explained he wants to have attractive entrances to the city.

Henry Siemens wouldn’t commit to offering the lots, but said he would want to be careful of what goes into the lots. “Whatever happens in those lots… if I have any say it will be complementary,” he said.

Zahid Zehri pledged to look into it as well. “We can brainstorm about this,” he said.

How will you build belonging?

Councillors were asked how they would improve the feeling of belonging new residents have.

Don Cruickshank agreed that is necessary. “I think Winkler grows better when people belong,” he said.

Jerry Friesen stressed that people should be treated with respect. “We’re all created equal.”

Andrew Froese pointed to local organizations and amenities that already help, such as Central Station, The Bunker, soccer fields and the skate park. “There are so many ways where people can connect with other people,” he said. “If there are other ways, I would hope people would speak up.”

Michael Grenier added his agreement, pointing also to Winkler Arts & Culture and cricket as examples of things that help. “Winkler’s come a long way in this,” he said.

Marvin Plett said council must be aware of ways to create opportunities. “We are much richer for having a lot of variety of people here,” he said.

As an immigrant to Canada and a Morden resident transplanted to Winkler, Henry Siemens said he found when he made an effort, there were opportunities to belong.

Zahid Zehri agreed it’s important to ensure people feel like they belong.

Karina Bueckert said the city needs to be approachable to hear ideas. “Where are the gaps and how can we fill them?” she asked.

Transportation

Candidates were asked what city with a population over 20,000 they would like to model a transportation system after. That left candidates unsure, many instead responding to the larger issue of transportation.

Andrew Froese suggested school buses could be used to bring people to the industrial park before they were needed for students.

Michael Grenier called for trails, and a plan for viable public transportation. “We’re very car dependent right now,” he said.

Marvin Plett pointed out there are a number of people who simply don’t have access to transportation thanks to lower incomes. He suggested starting small with main routes.

Henry Siemens said he didn’t think there was a city they could copy. “Whatever happens it is going to be a uniquely Winkler solution,” he said.

Zahid Zehri said planning must take place for the next 25 years, and said it should include conventional transportation, walking trails and a regional airport.

Karina Bueckert pointed out that many food cupboard users have trouble getting there, and must walk no matter the conditions. “That’s not right for 2018,” she said. “There needs to be a solution.”

Don Cruickshank said the answer is out there.

Childcare affordability

Candidates were asked how they’d make childcare affordable, something most said couldn’t be done by a city council.

Andrew Froese was surprised by the question. “I’m supposed to have an answer right here?” he asked. He went on to suggest he’d like to see a council offer incentives to anyone who wants to build one, and he also called for community input. “Come up with an idea and come talk to us,” he said.

Michael Grenier pointed out the new school will also have new day care spots.

Marvin Plett pointed out the city was involved in the last Winkler Day Care expansion.

Henry Siemens said day care is funded by the province, and said all they can do is look at their bylaws to make sure they pose no barrier for someone wanting to start a day care. “We can’t get involved,” he added.

Karina Bueckert ran a licensed day care out of her home at one point and said she’d like to see the city support that.

Don Cruickshank questioned why more day cares aren’t being built. “If the market was there so it was profitable, we would,” he said. “Let’s find out why they’re not.”

Jerry Friesen agreed that spaces are required.

Recreation

Candidates also fielded a question on recreation.

Michael Grenier said council may need to look for a new home for baseball diamonds, saying Winkler has the biggest baseball program in the province.

Marvin Plett pointed out finding space for sports is a problem many communities would like to have, and suggested a measured response. “We can’t do all of this at once,” he said.

Henry Siemens said council has shown their willingness to work with different groups. “If people are willing to partner with use, we’re willing to partner with them,” he said. “We can’t do everything on our own.”

Zahid Zehri said recreation and sports is important to reduce stress for people in the community, and help newcomers feel at home.

Karina Bueckert said some of the baseball diamonds should be brought up to national standards, pointing to the amount of money that comes into town from major tournaments. “The more things we can offer, the better,” she said.

Don Cruickshank also advocated partnerships.

Jerry Friesen agreed. “It would be great to partner with surrounding communities in getting something that would benefit Winkler,” he said.

Andrew Froese agreed they should be looking for locations for future fields.

Sunday shopping

Candidates concluded the forum by discussing Sunday shopping, forming a consensus that if it was requested by business, they would have no issue allowing it.

Candidate Marvin Plett had a message for those who already shop out of town on Sundays. “If you want to shop on Sunday, don’t go out of town,” he said. “Advocate for having it here.” Plett added that may local businesses appreciate the fact they don’t have to open on Sundays.

Henry Siemens said it’s a quality of life issue, and said they haven’t heard requests from business. “Retailers aren’t clamoring at the door,” he said.

Zahid Zehri agreed that he appreciated it improved quality of life for residents, but said it’s up to the community.

Karina Bueckert agreed as well, saying if people want Sunday shopping, it would happen.

Don Cruickshank agreed. “I don’t have an issue with it,” he said. “I expect my pastor to work on Sunday, and many of us go for lunch after.”

Jerry Friesen said he personally wouldn’t want to see it, but said it’s up to the city residents.

Andrew Froese agreed and Michael Grenier added that right now having Sundays off adds to the quality of life in the community.