Winkler concert helps farmers a world away put food on the table

Two outstanding Winnipeg vocal ensembles will come together to present a concert in support of farmers overseas who struggle to grow enough food for their families.

This concert, which is part of the annual Singin’ in the Grain concert series, will raise funds for Canadian Foodgrains Bank, an organization which helps small-scale farmers in developing countries adapt to challenging growing conditions.

“Our cupboards are usually full and overflowing, and I believe we are obligated to share the wealth we have,” says the chair of the Singin’ in the Grain committee, Pearl Braun-Dyck.

The Foodgrains Bank works through its members, with support from the Canadian government, to demonstrate conservation agriculture principles to farmers. Conservation agriculture is an approach to farming that uses minimal soil disturbance, crop rotations, and cover crops to improve soil health. Compared to traditional practices, conservation agriculture offers increased yields by reviving degraded soils, and ultimately provides more food for families.

“Many of us are involved in farming as well, and we want to help other farmers overseas who might struggle to support their families,” adds Braun-Dyck. And not only farmers, but everyone is able to contribute toward helping eradicate hunger by making monetary donations.

The Winkler concert will be held on Sunday, October 27, at 3 p.m. at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Winkler.

The two groups performing are Canzona, a professional Baroque choir and one of Manitoba’s premiere choral ensembles, and the Encore vocal quartet, four members of Canzona who have performed as an ensemble since 2005.

“This is our seventh year for these concerts, and my appreciation goes out to all the musicians who have donated their time and talents by participating in these concerts. To hear them share so freely of their gift of music is beautiful,” says Braun-Dyck.

“These concerts also give Canadian Foodgrains Bank an opportunity to share about the continued needs around the world, and the many ways people’s lives have been changed and enriched by the very generous donations that have been received at these concerts. The faithful support of sponsors assures that all of the money raised at these concerts goes directly to the Foodgrains Bank in support of the designated fundraising focus. It’s a very small way in which we can all work together to eradicate hunger.”

Emmanuel Mennonite Church is located at 750 15th St, Winkler, Manitoba, R6W 0A8.