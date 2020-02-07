Winkler Community Foundation ready to support local students

The Winkler Community Foundation’s Gordon Wiebe Scholarships Program is projected to grant $86,000 in awards this year. This means that approximately 37 local students will benefit from the financial support.

A minimum of 16 new recipients will be selected, and approximately half those will be high school students within the Garden Valley School Division.

Going into the final stretch before the application deadline Feb. 28, the foundation is looking for young adults to hoping to pursue post-secondary education in the upcoming school year.

“Our focus is selecting young leaders,” says Julia Blais, Winkler Community Foundation scholarship and marketing coordinator. “Students that have demonstrated leadership skills and community involvement in school, extra-curricular activities, and other volunteer opportunities.”

In order to be successful, applicants must be:

Students from Winkler and surrounding area

Registering for full-time courses in fall 2020

Studying at an accredited institution identified by the CRA

Pursing a certificate, diploma, or first degree

Targeting students ages 17-30

Demonstrate leadership skills and community involvement

“Most of our students reach out to us during the school year to show their appreciation and thankfulness for the scholarship they have received,” adds Blais. “Our scholarship recipients come from all walks of life, and each of them have their own set of hardships to overcome as young adults. These students have explained that the awards have not only helped them with the financial stress of post-secondary education, but also has given them the confidence to keep pushing through the hard weeks knowing that they have the support of our foundation.”

The foundation’s scholarships committee will be reviewing applications next month before holding interviews in April and announcing recipients in May and June.