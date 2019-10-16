Winkler Co-op Car Wash hosts grand opening

The Winkler Co-op car wash hosted their grand opening Oct. 1, offering free car washes to go along with the free donuts, cookies and coffee.

The Co-op announced the purchase in a Sept. 16 press release of Valley Auto Spa, located at 611 Main St. in Winkler.

Winkler Co-op General Manager Evan Toews said the process of getting it operating under their banner has worked well.

“The transition’s been really good and I want to thank the previous owners for making it really seamless and working together so we were able to purchase it,” he said. “We definitely spent some money into it and also getting it up to speed so hopefully we can go trouble free for a long time.”

Toews said the former facility, a single automatic car wash on South Railway has been in use for more than 20 years.

“It’s served us really well over the years and it exceeded expectations,” he said.

“We grew a service in Winkler that we knew we didn’t want to do without, so just closing down was not an option.”

Co-op members will continue to benefit from the operation of a car wash.

“We want to continue to offer a discount with the petroleum purchases and we’re looking at many different ways in our many different departments that we can work together,” he said. “We definitely are committed to the community and our members and making every transaction a memorable one with great service.”

Toews said they’re pleased to have it up and operating under the Co-op name.

“Automatic car washes are never trouble free, but we definitely hope to maintain this one and really keep on top of it,” he said.

While the old car wash building is likely destined for demolition, there are plans for the location.

“There are some plans that are being worked at that I think will be a huge benefit to not only our members but to all the people of Winkler and surrounding area,” he said.

Winkler Co-op has served the area for more than 77 years. Today, Winkler Co-op serves more than 17,000 members in Winkler, Morden, Lowe Farm, Rosetown, Plum Coulee and area

Last year the Co-op returned more than $4 million in cash back and equity to their members while contributing over $304,000 to community organizations and initiatives.