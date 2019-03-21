Winkler budget to raise taxes

Taxpayers in the City of Winkler will see an increase this year, according to the 2019 Financial Plan which was given first reading March 12 at Winkler City Council.

The new budget calls for a five per cent budget increase, translating into a 5.8 per cent increase on the average residential tax bill, and a 2.65 per cent decrease on an average commercial property.

Much of that is due to the Meridian Exhibition Centre which will add $148 onto the average residential municipal tax bill of $1,373.

Debt on the books for the City of Winkler in regards to the Meridian Exhibition Centre is $16.44 million. $1.75 million was taken from reserve funds and $1.25 million was accepted as a donation.

“Any time you take on a huge project like the Meridian Exhibition Centre as a city, we’re funding it on our own, challenges are always there,” Mayor Martin Harder said.

He added it’s traditional that when one department gets a major project like this, others make do without filling out their wish lists. He said that happened when the library, police station, fire station and public works buildings were constructed as well.

But Harder said the city is in a good position.

“I look back at the amount of debt that is there other than the Meridian Exhibition Centre… there’s almost none left,” he said.

In fact Northlands Sewer, Fire Hall, Library, Streets and Arena Shop combined have only $2.68 million in debt.

“I think it’s high time it got done, but I also think the city’s never been in a better position to do it,” he said of new rec. centre.

Harder said city planning has made the tax increase manageable.

“I’m actually a little bit surprised,” he said. “I thought the impact would be greater than it actually is, and part of it is because of the debt that has fallen off, and secondly the reserves that we have in place.”

Taxpayers will also notice a new waste fee of $110 on their tax bills. Council removed the cost of waste collection from assessments, and changed it to a fee system.

That means anyone with a home valued at more than $260,000 will get a break and pay less, and those with a home valued less than $260,000 will pay more.

Harder said they felt it was fair that everyone pays the same for waste collection regardless of the value of their home.

“To pick up a bag of garbage at a $200,000 house is no different than picking up a bag of garbage at a half a million dollar house,” he said. “There are plenty of other things that are on the mill rate where the taxes obviously are considerably higher proportionate to more expensive homes. I think it’s a reasonable number.”

Numbers released for the public hearing used a home valued at $210,000 for an example. That homeowner will pay $75.60 more on their municipal taxes for the 5.8 per cent increase.

A commercial property valued at $500,000 will get a tax break of $118.30.

There are other projects on the way.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant valued at $46.7 million will cost the City of Winkler $11.05 million. That will not affect this year’s budget.

Other projects include Clover Creek – $530,000, Hwy. 32 – $1.472 million, Northlands Parkway – $1.336 million, Greensfield – $225,000, Airport Taxi Way – $150,000, Sidewalks – $210,500, and street lighting – $50,000.

More funding is directed to lift stations, a water main renewal, sewer relining, a new phone system for the City offices, a truck for public works, a shelter at Redhawk Park, a truck and gator for Parks & Rec, as well as funds for police and fire, including a new tanker truck.