Winkler boy’s Christmas wish comes true

One Winkler boy didn’t want a lot for Christmas. There was just one thing he was asking for.

Rylan Kehl, a 5-year-old Winklerite, has been learning about humane societies and animal shelters recently, which made it an easy decision for him when it came to putting his Christmas list together this year.

“This year for Christmas Rylan didn’t want Christmas presents for himself, instead he wanted to raise donations for the Pembina Valley Humane Society. His wish was for all the homeless cats and dogs to get presents this year,” says Courtnie Kehl, Rylan’s mother. “Rylan is the most selfless person and has a heart of gold. He will put anyone and everything over himself.”

Rylan felt that by collecting donations he could make this happen. The Pet Valu location in Winkler caught wind of his plan and decided to help. The store will be hosting Rylan this weekend for a meet and great to further encourage donations for his Christmas wish.

“I’m collecting things like blankets, laundry soap, cat food, cat litter and dog food for the cats and dogs who have no homes,” he says.

Rylan has been collecting donations for the Pembina Valley Humane Society for the past couple of weeks. The shelter is in most urgent need of clumping cat litter, urinary care cat food and hypoallergenic dog food. Donations of wet cat and dog food and treats, animal beds, blankets, toys, scratching posts and basic office and cleaning supplies are also greatly appreciated.

Rylan will be at the Winkler Pet Value, located at 955 Main Street N, this Saturday at 1 p.m. For more information visit http://pvhsociety.ca/.