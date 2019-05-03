Winkler B-Ball teams excel in Brandon

Winkler Basketball Club continued its long-standing tradition of boys and girls club basketball last weekend at the Brandon Jr. Bobcat Jamboree. The club saw three teams take part in the tournament. The 14U boys finished with a 2-1 record, the 16U girls finished 2-3, and the 17U Boys finished 3-0. The weekend was a great learning opportunity for our young players in preparation for the Basketball Manitoba Club Championships taking place in May. Many of these players are graduates of the Winkler Basketball Club skill development camps that happen every fall.