Winkler Arts & Culture presents: “Winkler City Limits”

Winkler Arts & Culture is bringing back their popular fundraising concert theme, “Winkler City Limits,” for one night only, Saturday, Nov. 16, at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall. The concert will feature live music played by some of the finest musicians in the Pembina Valley who are volunteering their talents to share the music they love. Performers include Link and the Moustaches, Bill Dowling and the Even Breaks, Jenessa Kehler, and Wyld Days.

The concert theme is based on Austin City Limits (ACL), a PBS music program showcasing live music for the past 45 years. ACL presents and preserves eclectic American musical genres and has helped Austin to become widely known as the “Live Music Capital of the World.” Winkler City Limits will be based on the ACL format with each act performing a 30-minute set, showcasing the creativity and musicianship of local artists in a variety of genres including blues, folk, roots, and rock.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 17 and under, available at the Winkler Civic Centre Box office and online at winklerconcerthall.ca. Doors for general seating and cash bar ope at 6:30 p.m. with the concert getting underway at 7:30 p.m.

This concert event is a fundraiser for Winkler Arts & Culture. Winkler Arts & Culture is an important organization in the area, benefiting artists and community members of all ages. Come out and support Winkler Arts & Culture and live music.

About the performers

Link and the Moustaches

Link and the Moustaches are a raw electric blues group hailing from Southern Manitoba. Their live show is foot stomping, high energy blues inspired from a variety of sources including Muddy Waters, Little Walter, Paul Butterfield, Canned Heat, Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed, and others. Link Neufeld leads the group with his blistering harp playing and vocals. Steve Dueck handles the guitar, and shares lead vocal duties. The rock-solid rhythm section features Scott Bell on bass and Gil Dudgeon on drums. Link and the Moustaches have a deep passion for the history of the blues and love to share their energy with the crowd.

Bill Dowling

Bill Dowling belongs to the “everyman” school of songwriting. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1955, he’s seen a lot of music come and go, and has been enraptured by most of it since his youth. His heroes have always been the great songwriters of our time; Lennon and McCartney, Dylan, Young, Cockburn and Earle, and of course their mentors; people like Townes Van Zandt and Willie Dixon. Bill’s first album, In The Wood (produced by Juno award winning Dan Donahue) was released in 2008, and was extremely well received, with the title track getting spins on Goldenwest radio in southern Manitoba and on CBC. His latest, 2016’s Accidents & Incidents, carries on in the same vein, telling life’s stories in Bill’s folksy, gritty, groovy, rough and ready style.

Jenessa Kehler

Jenessa Kehler has been writing music since she was 15 years old and has yet to run out of things to sing about. Her songs cover a wide range of topics from love and heartbreak to culture and philosophy. She draws inspiration from other poets, activists and songwriters who speak from the feminist perspective of woman’s experience. Jenessa is a classical guitar instructor in Southern Manitoba.

Wyld Days

Wyld Days: four young Canadian boys working on their dream. The group consists of Irish-born frontman and vocalist Caleb Vallelly (age 17), guitarist Tim DeBekker (age 20), bassist/keyboardist Silas Geworsky (age 16), and drummer Jackson Penner (age 16). The group formed in April 2019, and four months later they hit the studio to record their all-original debut EP. Each member has his own distinct sound, shaped by their strongest influences. Jack has always had a connection with jazz music; a sound that reflects in his drumming. Tim grew up listening to rock and folk music, though he also has a strong root in jazz with having studied jazz guitar in university. Silas started playing in blues bands from a very young age and is now influenced by rock & roll music and culture of the 60’s and 70’s. Caleb’s crooner-like vocals are inspired by bands like U2, and other contemporary rock. With all these elements combined, the band creates their own unique sound, a sound which resonates in the hearts of young and old.