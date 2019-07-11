Winkler 4-H Beef on display

It’s a tradition that happens in numerous places across Manitoba at this time of year, and on July 1, it was the Winkler 4-H Beef Club that took centre stage.

The club hosted their Achievement Day as members from 6-18 years old showed steers and calves. A steer sale topped off the day.

Club leader Laura Penner said they had 20 members showing at the event.

Lucas Driedger won Grand Champion with his Black Angus steer Murray. It was later purchased at the auction by Essen Transport.

He said getting that honour depends on work done many months ago as well as attitude in the ring.

“You have to pick the right steer in the fall,” he said. “When you’re in the ring, (you need) the mindset that your steer is the best.”

Judge Nolan Glover carefully looked at the cattle in several categories before sharing his thoughts and naming winners.

Taming and training a championship steer is time consuming.

Beginning in winter, Driedger said he spends time with his steer to get him calm and tame. When April comes it intensifies and in June hours are spent making sure it’s ready.

“I have fun doing it,” he said. “This is what you work all year for, right here. This is the highlight of the year for sure.”

Penner said every member that takes on this challenge commits many hours to getting the steer ready.

“You know those days that were -50 and school was cancelled because it was too cold?,” she asked. “They still have to go out and feed those animals.”

And training a steer is a unique experience. “It’s hard work training a steer,” she said. “They are rambunctious, they don’t want to be led… it’s not their nature. It’s a lot of work.”

Penner said the members share in the experience. “They’re competing against each other but they still are all cheering for each other,” she said.

Driedger’s advice for those planning to raise their first steer for showing was not to get too hung up on looks.

“In the first year I wasn’t going to find the nicest steer for me, I was going to find a nice calm one that I would be able to control in the ring,” he said. “As you get more experienced I think you can pick more of a wild one that looks nicer.”