Winker police report March 2-8

The following are some of the files that were opened with the Winkler Police Service during this time period.

March 2

Motorist fined for unnecessary noise

While on patrol, police observed a southbound vehicle come to a stop at a green light at the intersection of Main Street and Mountain Avenue. The vehicle suddenly turned westbound, during which time it spun its tires and revved its engine. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver of the vehicle a ticket for making unnecessary noise, namely revving the engine, which carries a $237 fine.

March 4

Police investigate inappropriate behaviour amongst teens

A teenage female disclosed several incidents of inappropriate behaviour by three males known to her. The female did not wish to proceed with charges, and this file is still under investigation.

Two vehicle collision

While on patrol, police observed a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Main Street. Police learned the driver of the first vehicle came to a stop for a pedestrian crossing the street and was rear-ended by the second vehicle. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the vehicles were towed from the scene.

March 5

Two vehicle collision

Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 14. Police learned that the driver of a northbound vehicle entered the intersection on a red light, subsequently striking a westbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle was issued a ticket for disobeying a traffic control device, namely a red light, and the driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

March 6

Domestic dispute

A report was received regarding a dispute between a male and female. Police attended, learned a verbal argument had taken place, and the male agreed to depart the residence for the remainder of the day.

Police investigate threat

Police received a report regarding a teenage male who, on multiple occasions, was threatened with a weapon by an adult known to him. Police seized the weapon from the adult, and this investigation is ongoing.

Police investigate assault

Police received a report regarding a male youth who had been assaulted by a teenage male at a local business. This file is still under investigation.

Three arrested for possession of meth

Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and formed grounds to believe that the three occupants were in possession of a controlled substance. During a search of the vehicle police located a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and all three individuals were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Two of the individuals were also charged with breaching a release order condition.

March 7

Door bell ringing

At approximately 3:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of two suspicious males ringing door bells on Main Street South. Police located one of the males, who admitted to ringing the doorbells and apologized. The male was verbally cautioned for trespassing at night.

March 8

Police respond to disturbance

At approximately 6:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding a disturbance between several individuals. Two of the individuals had left prior to police arrival, and one of the males involved was no longer welcome inside the home. The male agreed to depart the residence, but later returned on several occasions and continued to cause a disturbance. Police advised the male that if he returned to the residence again he could be arrested for breaching the peace, after which no further complaints were received.

